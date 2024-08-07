Blake Lively honours Britney Spears in glamorously unique way

Blake Lively honoured Britney Spears in most fashionable way at her upcoming film It Ends With US premiere.



The actress recently attended a star-studded New York premiere of her upcoming film, donning a shimmery Versace gown which was previously worn by the pop-star.

For the event, Blake chose Britney’s gown which the latter wore in a fashion show of Milan back in 2022.

The gown worn by both the actresses, is a blue one-shoulder strap dress which contains jewels of green, purple and pink colours.

The Gossip Girl star, while paying tribute to the One More Time hitmaker took to Instagram story and posted a throw-back picture of the pop-star.

Blake wrote: "Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years, that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength and joy and immensely hard work.”

She added, "Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories."

She also claimed that Britney has been 'the ultimate queen who made of of all to sparkle and write and share our stories'.

Blake starrer film premiere was attended by her film costars including Justin Baldoni.

Moreover, her husband Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman also attended the premiere.