Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s trip gets surprise approval from Royal family

King Charles and Prince William have given their seal of approval to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s "royal-style" tour of Colombia.



While some members of the Royal family were said to be upset by the Sussexes’ tour, which will mark their first major overseas trip since visiting Nigeria in May, the monarch and the Prince of Wales have breathed a sigh of relief over their decision.

In his column for Daily Mail, Ephraim Hardcastle revealed that Charles and William were quite happy to know that Harry and Meghan would be travelling to Colombia this summer.

"Harry and Meghan's trip to Colombia later this year won't upset the King and the Prince of Wales. They feared the Sussex duo might choose a different destination: a headline-stealing jaunt to the Paris Olympics,” he penned.

"Monarchs and crown princes from across the globe have been in the French capital along with Hollywood royalty. The presence of Harry and Meghan would not have amused Charles or his heir."

This comes after former royal butler Grant Harrold warned the Harry and Meghan of repercussions of their upcoming ‘faux-royal’ trip.

"I just can’t see them doing it without some sort of approval because this would upset the monarchy if they do it off their own back and I think there could be repercussions if they haven't been given permission by the royal household,” the expert added.

He also claimed that the Colombia trip suggests that Harry and Meghan’s are making a comeback as senior working royals after stepping down from their roles in 2020.

"If they are going to carry out a royal tour then they are acting as working royals so this could be an indication of them stepping back into royal life,” he said.