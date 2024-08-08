Ben Affleck pushes forward in style amid separation from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is embracing the new chapter of his life as sources close to him read his energy levels.



The Batman star looked dapper in a sleek navy suit as he ditched the tie and walked out of his office hallway with a smirk on Wednesday, as per DailyMail.

Affleck, who turns 52 in August, is seemingly coming out stronger after his recent shock makeover with the new faux-hawk hairstyle.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that Affleck is in a 'better mindset' and is 'pushing forward’ after having distanced himself from JLo for months.

'Ben needed new energy in his life,' the outlet quoted the source who claimed that Affleck’s new $20 million bachelor pad is 'more his speed' than the 12-bed, 24-bath extravagant mansion he shared with Jennifer.

'Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year. He will always care for Jen, but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now.'

Another source close to Affleck said moving into his new property meant achieving ‘closure in the relationship' after living separately in a rental property for some months.

Affleck also has his longstanding friend and collaborator Matt Damon at his side as he navigates the end of his marriage.

'Matt has been so supportive throughout this ordeal. Matt’s a great distraction, and he makes Ben laugh,' an insider explained.

A source added that Ben is unconcerned about the 'negative attention' he might be receiving from the public.

'In a perfect world, Jen would like to make it work with Ben. It’s heartbreaking to her and she tried very hard to make it work,' a third source claimed.