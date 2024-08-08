 
Meghan Markle wanting revenge for the lost wealth and luxury of Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle is always seeking to blame anyone but herself for the pain and anguish of life

August 08, 2024

Meghan Markle has just been called out for her brazen antics and demeanor during the CBS Mornings interview that released just recently.

Royal commentator Amanda Platell made all these comments against the Duchess public.

It all began with her questioning, “How brazen of Meghan to use this interview as an opportunity to promote herself as the ‘compassionate Duchess’, when she has, on other occasions, shown so little respect or empathy to others.”

Because “like most self-appointed victims, Meghan is often seeking to blame others,” and the expert believes since “the dream she had of life beyond luxury and wealth as a duchess, she believes, was undone by the Queen, supported by her seriously ill husband Prince Philip, Prince William and his father King Charles.”

Hence, by the end of her tenure in Britian “she and Harry believed they had no choice but to betray the Queen and Charles, William and Kate, in their bitter Oprah interview, their Netflix documentary and then Harry’s unforgivable memoir Spare.”

