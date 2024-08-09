'Champion': Celebrities praise Arshad Nadeem's historic feat

Pakistan's javelin star Arshad Nadeem celebrates on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. — Reuters

Javelin star Arshad Nadeem made history on Wednesday as he not only set a new Olympic record but also won the gold medal for Pakistan after 40 years.

Born in Mian Channu, the 27-year-old launched a throw of 92.97-metre to secure gold medal, marking the first-ever individual gold medal in Olympics for Pakistan.

This throw also set the Olympic record which was previously with Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen who registered at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Pakistani celebrities started congratulating the ace javelin thrower for his historic win in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Celebrity couple Hira and Mani, showing excitement over Arshad's win, said they believed that the athlete would cross the 90-metre mark.

"Pakistanis should start respecting sports and sportsmen," said Mani while giving salute to Arshad for his amazing performance in the tournament.

Host and actor Fahad Mustafa congratulated Pakistan for winning the first-ever individual gold medal. "Arshad Nadeem, God bless you. Pakistan Zindabad!" he exclaimed.

Singer Faakhir Mehmood said Arshad has made his heart happy. "We are so proud of you. Pakistan Zindabad," he said.

Actor Mahira Khan, taking to Instagram, wrote: "What a throw! Breaking records, yes sir."

Following Arshad's win, Ushna Shah took to Instagram, saying: "Teary eyed, big smile and now [got to] replace this MJ [Michael Jordan] with an AN [Arshad Nadeem] one."

"Gold medal in Olympics after 32 years in Pakistan. History made," write Sajal Aly on her Instagram Story.

Comedian Ahmad Ali Butt demanded that Arshad should be given a "brand new house, brand deals, sports academy and more because he's proved he's best".

He also gave a hint of a movie, saying "biopic on the way" and tagged movie actor Humayun Saeed.

"Champion," wrote Aiman Khan.

Many other actors praised Arshad Nadeem for his outstanding win and for making Pakistan proud.