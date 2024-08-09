Ryan Reynolds pens heartfelt note for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costar Chris Evans

Ryan Reynolds pens heartfelt note for Chris Evans

Ryan Reynolds has paid an emotional tribute to Chris Evans, who made a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.



In a lengthy emotional Instagram post, Reynolds celebrated Evans and his character Johnny Storm in the MCU film.

In the caption, he wrote: “Thank you, @chrisevans. Some of the greatest moments I’ve ever experienced in a theater were authored by this guy.”

He added, “Some of the hardest laughing I’ve ever done came from listening to Chris tell a story — about anything. And he got me again this year.”

“Chris is one of those movie stars who’s actually better than you hope he is. And people hold him to a crazy high standard. He‘s just the absolute best.

“Part of the movie’s theme is saying goodbye… And one of the gifts of working on the film is that we got to say goodbye on different terms.



“Seeing Johnny Storm (if only for a short while) was like seeing someone you miss come back from the dead in a dream. Way too brief and too lovely to be real.

“Goodbyes are hard. It was hard saying goodbye to Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm. But at least we got to actually say it this time.”

He concluded the post by saying, “It wouldn’t have been necessary if he hadn’t run his fat-ass mouth around Cassandra. Or if she hadn’t zip-zapped his skin, leaving his organs to splash crudely onto the ground, while the soil greedily drank his blood. It was horrible.”