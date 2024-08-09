French police arrest Egyptian wrestler over alleged sexual assault

Mohamed Elsayed of Egypt pins down Hasrat Jafarov of Azerbaijan during the Paris Olympics 2024 at the Champ de Mars Arena, Paris, France on August 7, 2024. — Reuters

Egyptian Olympic participant, Mohamed Elsayed has been arrested by French authorities outside a cafe in Paris over suspicions of sexual assault, as per the Paris prosecutor’s office.



Elsayed, who is participating in the ongoing Olympics in the wrestling discipline, allegedly groped a customer at the cafe. The prosecutors have stated that the incident is under investigation.

The police did not release the wrestler's name. Still, the Egyptian delegation confirmed the wrestler's identity as Mohamed Elsayed.

Egypt's Olympic Committee said Elsayed would face a disciplinary hearing. If the allegations were confirmed to be true, he could face sanctions that could go as far as life exclusion from competition, the committee said in a statement.

The statement also relayed that Elsayed was allowed to witness the last wrestling competition at the Paris Olympics in his weight category. Still, he failed to return to the event and switched off his phone as well.

The Egyptian is a rising star with a bronze medal in wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. He has also won several gold medals at the African Wrestling Championships.



As for the Paris Olympics, the star failed in the earlier stages of his wrestling event.