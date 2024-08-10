Mahira shares a laugh as she roasts 'thief' who 'stole' hubby's gift

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan poses for a photograph. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Pakistani film actor and nation’s heart-throb Mahira Khan disclosed her favourite personal style, vacation destinations, gifts preferences and more in a recent interview offering a sneak peek into her life.



The interview showcased the Bin Roye actor in front of her closet consisting of chic and classic summer outfits as she gave answers to the thrilling and exciting questions about her favourite things and people.

Though Mahira revealed many personal aspects of her life as she maintained a goofy yet interactive etiquette throughout the video, the main highlight was the talk about the gift she received from her husband.

“My husband gives me really nice presents,” Mahira said in a shy and affectionate tone, adding, “I somehow lost the last one he gave me, and I don’t understand [how].”

My husband thinks that I have lost it but it was stolen, the film and TV star said.

“I think it’s been stolen, and whoever did that is going to hell,” she said jokingly, as the interview team giggled in the background.

When asked about which gift is her favourite from the ones her husband gave her, she responded: “Out of everything he gets me, my favourite things are the churis [bangles].”



Furthermore, she named Italy as her favourite summer destination.

The fans and admirers of the Shehr-e-Zaat actor also came to know about her preferred beauty product, summer silhouette and personal style.

Mahira picked a good moisturiser as her favourite beauty product. She then described her personal style as a little bit boho and classic, adding that it has evolved over the years as she now feels more confident wearing clothes that do not follow the fashion of her go-to style.

Lastly, she chose a long maxi dress as her most-liked summer silhouette.