Ex-cricketer believes 'Arshad is a hero, no comparison of Babar with him'

Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem posing with his Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 (L) and Pakistan's white-ball cricket team captain Babar Azam attending a press conference. — Reuters/File

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has termed Olympic javelin gold medallist Arshad Nadeem’s achievement bigger than Babar Azam’s cricket records.



Arshad has made himself a star in Pakistan with his Paris Olympics 2024 feat and so has Babar in the sports of cricket but the former cricketer believes that the javelin thrower’s record-breaking stint at the event holds more value.

Arshad won the gold medal at the Olympics with a throw of 92.97m in his second attempt.

With the same throw, he managed to break the record of the longest throw at the event. The feat was previously held by Andreas Thorkildsen of Denmark who achieved a throw of 90.57m in the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Pakistan is holding Arshad’s achievement with more esteem as he got the country its first Olympic medal since 1992 when the event was held in Barcelona, Spain.

This has led to Basit regarding Arshad's accomplishments more significant than those of Babar's.

“Cricket is a different game. But the work that Arshad Nadeem has done for this country will take a lot of years for Babar Azam. Because Babar plays a team game. He does not play an individual game. Arshad plays individually. He got a gold medal alone," the former cricketer stated.



“If the Pakistan cricket team goes to the Olympics in 2028 and wins a gold medal there, then we can draw comparisons. But at this time, there is no comparison of Babar to Arshad Nadeem. He is a hero at this time," Basit presented his reasons.

Arshad’s gold medal win has brought joy to all of Pakistan including cricketers and the country’s white-ball cricket team captain Babar who took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) and congratulated the Olympian.

"After 30 long years, the gold is back in Pakistan! Huge congratulations to @arshadnadeem29 for this incredible achievement. You’ve made the entire nation proud," Babar stated.