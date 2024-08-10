Prince William, Princess Kate's small ‘olive branch' to Harry, Meghan after Queen's death

Prince William and Princess Kate made a gesture towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William and Princess Kate made a small gesture towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following Queen Elizabeth II's death.



The Prince and Princess of Wales extended a "small olive branch" to the Sussexes days after the queen died, per a royal author.

In his book Charles III: New King. New Court., Robert Hardman describes the gesture, writing: "Inside the palace, all members of the Royal Family were there to welcome the Queen back to royal headquarters for the last time, followed by an informal supper.”

“Afterwards, the Prince and Princess of Wales suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should attach their car to their police escort for the journey back to Windsor since they were all going the same way,” he continued.

“It was only a small gesture (they would not be sharing a car) and nowhere near any sort of reconciliation. However, the late Queen would have approved," he noted.

A few months after the Queen’s passing, the Sussexes released their explosive documentary series Harry & Meghan.

In the documentary, Harry said the men in the royal family married women who "fit the mould" rather than marrying someone they’re "destined to be with".

According to the Hardman, everyone knew that Harry was talking about his brother and sister-in-law.

He wrote: "On top of all the other breaches of trust, here was Harry making a blatant attack on Catherine. For William, this was the lowest of the low."