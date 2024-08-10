Prince Harry, Meghan Markle' ‘huge' problem as they want different things

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing 'huge tensions' in relationship, per an expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going through a tough period as the Duke misses his life in the UK, per a royal biographer.

The Sussexes stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California a few months later. The duo now live in their mansion with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Now, royal author and expert Tom Quinn says the Duke of Sussex is "bored" in America and had to "sacrificed" his friendships with pals in the U.K. for the move. Whereas his wife wants a more “determined” partner.

Per The Mirror, Quinn said: "Harry is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live and whom he never sees because they won't visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult.”

He added: "After he’s taken the dog for a walk and maybe gone for a drive, he has nothing to do other than support Meghan. Meghan on the other hand needs someone who has serious determination to succeed in the world. This has led to huge tensions."