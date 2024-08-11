 
Zendaya to delay 'Euphoria' Season 3 filming: Source

The third installment of HBO's 'Euphoria' was set to begin filming in January 2025

August 11, 2024

Euphoria Season 3’s filming might be delayed after it was announced to start filming in 2025.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, “The January 2025 date the team put out was simply a result of figuring out when all the actors could be assembled again.”

“It’s a ‘best case scenario’ date that doesn’t take into account a bunch of potential obstacles,” they continued.

Spilling the beans on what might become the reason for this delay, the source shared that there “will be the demands on Zendaya’s time if she’s in the Best Actress race this year for her work in Challengers.”

They also mentioned, “Likewise, could be said of Zendaya’s beloved costar and onscreen mentor Colman Domingo, who is expected to be campaigning for his role in Sing Sing in the 24/25 awards corridor.”

Speaking of the the scripts for the show, the insider noted that “they’re taking a long time” and also added that “just because there are deadlines in the fall for them to be finished doesn’t mean there are any guarantees they will be ready by then.”

“A lot is still up in the air and the only constant is that, no matter what, HBO wants the series back and is being a lot more patient with it than they are with some of their other shows and creators. I will be stunned if cameras really are rolling next January!” they declared before conclusion. 

