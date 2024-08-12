Queen Elizabeth II was ‘concerned' over King Charles promise to Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II was seemingly not happy with Meghan Markle’s odd request on her wedding day.



Her Majesty, who joyfully attended Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in St George’s chapel in 2018, was shocked my the couple’s request to then Prince Charles to walk the bride down the aisle.

This came as Meghan’s father refused to attend the wedding amid tensions between him and the ‘Suits’ star.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward writes in book ‘My Mother and I’: "The Queen was not comfortable with the Prince of Wales standing in for Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, and was similarly concerned about a 96-year-old Prince Philip walking down the aisle without a stick, having had a hip replacement only five weeks before."

Harry, on the other hand, was elated over his father’s endless support during the Royal wedding.

He recalled in the documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70: "I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs and I'm here to support you."