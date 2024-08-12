Kate Winslet has 'Titanic' director James Cameron in tears at Disney Awards

Kate Winslet paid a tribute to Titanic director James Cameron that left him in tears.



The Titanic lead actress honoured the iconic film's director in a video message that played to the audience at Disney Legends Awards held at the D23 ceremony in California on Sunday.

“You continue to aspire to greater heights, but I’m not sure if anyone else but you will ever reach,” Winslet could be heard in the video.

"The power of your imagination continues to inspire us all. What you cannot create, you simply manifest."

The British actress went on to credit him for his prowess in filmmaking.

“You revolutionised the filmmaking process too many times to count, by developing cutting-edge technology and giving audiences an immersive and elevated experience that is realistic and phenomenal to behold. And you do it all with such collaboration and good grace.”

Winslet, who also reunited with the director on the sets of Avatar: The Way of Water, noted that Cameron created 'some of the most critically-acclaimed, culturally-loved films' of her lifetime.

“It’s mindblowing to think of how many other movie-lovers’ lifetimes you have impacted and entertained,” she said.

“Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your journey. I love you to pieces.”

Cameron remarked the strength in Winslet's speech as he acknowleged getting tears with her video message.

“Kate, of course, she had me a little bit in tears – manly tears,” he joked.

Cameron also praised his 'producing partner of 30 years', Jon Landau, who worked on both Titanic and the Avatar films.

“He left our world four weeks ago. All of us in the Avatar family miss him dearly,” Cameron said.

Avatar star Zoe Saldana also made an appreciative speech for Cameron.

“I thank you for giving me the best gift a director can give an actor – job security,” she said in a playful manner.

“I’m going to be collecting my pension by the time the last Avatar movie hits theatres.”