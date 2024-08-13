 
Meghan Markle lands in trouble after big blunder before 'faux-royal' tour

Meghan Markle fails to convince chief of staff to stay ahead of Colombia tour

Web Desk
August 13, 2024

Meghan Markle has received scathing criticism as she suffers huge setback as her chief of staff quits right before her and Prince Harry’s forthcoming Colombia tour.

Speaking on the matter, TV presenter Eamonn Holmes said that he can't think of a single thing Meghan's successfully impacted while discussing the key change in team Sussex.

Harry and Meghan’s chief of staff, Josh Kettler, has quit after just three months, marking the 18th staff member to leave since their marriage in 2018.

In a conversation with GB News, Holmes said he "can't think of a single thing" that Meghan has successfully influenced, despite "wanting to be an influencer.”

"She wants people to respect her and what she does, but I can't think of a single thing that she could talk about that would make someone influenced."

Holmes' criticism was echoed by commentator Clare Muldoon, who questioned the couple's decision to visit Colombia, citing its dangerous reputation, while claiming Britain is "unsafe" for them.

"They don't think Britain is safe enough for the two of them and the two children. But, of course, where do they go? Colombia,” he said.

"It's one of the most dangerous countries in the world - but it seems it's actually quite dangerous to work for them, because their 18th member of staff since they got married in 2018 has left."

