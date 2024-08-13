Arshad Nadeem receives Rs500,000 prize from Maulana Tariq Jamil

Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil and ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem. — Instagram/tariqjamilofficial

As the nation continues to shower praise on the Pakistan's ace javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem has received another prize of Rs500,000 from eminent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil.



The star athlete has been getting immense admiration and salutation since his return from the Paris Olympics 2024, where he made history, claiming a gold medal for Pakistan for the first time in 40 years.

Nadeem also received several prizes and gifts for making the nation proud with his extraordinary feat.

In a meeting with Maulana Jamil, the javelin ace received the monetary prize of Rs500,000. The meeting took place at a Tableeghi Markaz in Nadeem's hometown Mian Channu.

The pictures from the occasion were also shared on the cleric's official Instagram account.



It may be noted that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also presented the Olympic gold medalist with a cheque of Rs100 million and a car with a special number plate "PAK 92.97".

The javelin superstar on August 8 finally ended Pakistan’s 40-year-long gold medal drought with a record-breaking 92.97 metres throw, setting a new world Olympic record.