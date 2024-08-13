Hoda Kotb reveals how cancer diagnosis destroyed THIS dream

Hoda Kotb shared the emotional impact of her cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on the Making Space podcast, Kotb revealed the hardest parts of her cancer journey.

Kotb recounted the moment she learned her diagnosis would affect her ability to conceive.

She said, "I remember the doctor telling me that one of the side effects, especially at my age, was that I wouldn’t be able to have children, I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ So this thing not only put limits on my life but killed a dream."

Despite this devastating news, the Today host found a new perspective on life when she adapted two daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, four, with former fiancé Joel Schiffman.

"I remember waking up one morning and saying to myself — it was like a lightning bolt — and it was like, I remember those four words. It was, you can’t scare me because the worst had happened," Kotb said.

She added, "So now what? Now what am I afraid of? And so not being afraid released me. It made me free, it was amazing."