 
Geo News

Meghan Markle lifestlye brand is grand marketing for Netflix, insider reveals

Meghan Markle lifestyle brand details laid bare

By
Web Desk
|

August 14, 2024

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand is on to a promising start.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has launched American Riviera Orchard this year, aims to create a holistic brand for her customers.

A source said: "She's been working on this for over a year and it's all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she's passionate about."

The site will focus on home, food, garden and lifestyle goods.

A source added to the Mail: "It’s a lifestyle and cooking brand called American Riviera Orchard.

"The brand is meant to coincide with the launch of a new cookery show for Netflix. Meghan will be making, and selling, products such as jams. And at some point there will be a book and blog etc,” they noted.

This comes after brand strategist Lucie Greene spoke to The Sun about Meghan’s ARO.

She said: “I imagine the pop-ups and the seeding, and a series of dinners will continue until some kind of official launch. 

“It could be that she's still courting investment. If the brand is direct to consumer, versus wholesale, there will need to be a substantial marketing budget for consumer acquisition,” she noted.

'Young Sheldon' actor Raegan Revord stays close to her former costars
'Young Sheldon' actor Raegan Revord stays close to her former costars
Kylie Jenner reveals battle with postpartum depression after childbirth
Kylie Jenner reveals battle with postpartum depression after childbirth
Queen Elizabeth II fun time in private jets laid bare video
Queen Elizabeth II fun time in private jets laid bare
Hoda Kotb hints at possibility of expanding her family
Hoda Kotb hints at possibility of expanding her family
Kanye West obsessed with wanting the 'perfect' baby
Kanye West obsessed with wanting the 'perfect' baby
Prince William, Harry ‘engineered' chats about Kate cancer revealed video
Prince William, Harry ‘engineered' chats about Kate cancer revealed
Meghan Markle hates word ‘impossible' as staff drop like flies video
Meghan Markle hates word ‘impossible' as staff drop like flies
Kylie Jenner opens up about pressure behind her teen plastic surgeries
Kylie Jenner opens up about pressure behind her teen plastic surgeries