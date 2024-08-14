Meghan Markle lifestlye brand is grand marketing for Netflix, insider reveals

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand is on to a promising start.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has launched American Riviera Orchard this year, aims to create a holistic brand for her customers.

A source said: "She's been working on this for over a year and it's all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she's passionate about."

The site will focus on home, food, garden and lifestyle goods.

A source added to the Mail: "It’s a lifestyle and cooking brand called American Riviera Orchard.

"The brand is meant to coincide with the launch of a new cookery show for Netflix. Meghan will be making, and selling, products such as jams. And at some point there will be a book and blog etc,” they noted.

This comes after brand strategist Lucie Greene spoke to The Sun about Meghan’s ARO.

She said: “I imagine the pop-ups and the seeding, and a series of dinners will continue until some kind of official launch.

“It could be that she's still courting investment. If the brand is direct to consumer, versus wholesale, there will need to be a substantial marketing budget for consumer acquisition,” she noted.