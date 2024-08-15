Photo: Machine Gun Kelly reveals 'huge loss' with Jelly Roll: 'I need you all'

Machine Gun Kelly lamented money loss during his performance with Jelly Roll.

Recently, Machine Gun Kelly took to stage with 39-year-old crooner at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to perform Lonely Road, the pair's new collaboration.

During this performance, the 34-year-old admitted suffering from a major loss while gambling in Sin City.

Referring to the spectators, Machine Gun Kelly, originally named Colson Baker, announced, "I lost $50,000 on the blackjack table tonight," per People.

He also asked his fans for favour, "I need you all to go stream 'Lonely Road' and make that money back."

"I love you all. Thank you Jelly for having me. Peace out cowboys and cowgirls," the singing sensation continued.

Jelly Roll also thanked the boyfriend of Megan Fox by saying, "Make some noise for one of my best friends, MGK. Thank you for coming, baby.”

In conclusion, he said, “I love you, Bubba. I love you so much, Bubba."