'It Ends With Us': Justin Baldoni takes legal help amid ongoing Blake Lively drama

Justin Baldoni has decided to take legal help amid alleged ongoing tension between him and his It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldoni, who has also directed the film, hired a crisis public relations firm, who will represent the actor following reports of 'creative differences' between him and Lively.

For this, the actor has opted for Melissa Nathan, a well-known PR crisis manager, who also represented Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Baldoni’s recent move of hiring a PR manager comes after he allegedly made Lively feel 'uncomfortable' during filming of their hotly dropped film.

Rumours of conflict between Baldoni and Lively were more visible during the start of this month when fans noticed the absence of Jane The Virgin star at press events ahead of the film release.



The fans also noticed that both costars did not appear together to pose for pictures at the premiere of film.

The movie, which was released on August 9, also stars Jenny Slate, Kevin McKidd, Hasan Minhaj, and Brandon Sklenar.

The film, based on bestselling 2016 Colleen Hoover novel, has so far made $80 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo.