Is Meghan Markle preparing to ditch diplomacy in Royal Family feud?

Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020

August 14, 2024

Meghan Markle could escalate her feud with the Royal Family in the near future, per a source.

Meghan recently sat down for an interview alongside Prince Harry, where the duo talked about their new initiative against cyber bullying.

During the interview, a clip from their explosive Oprah interview was played, after which the Duchess of Sussex claimed that she hasn’t “scraped the surface” of her own mental struggle due to the bullying she faced when she was a British princess.

Now, a source claims the Duchess may write an explosive memoir about her time with the royals.

They told Closer magazine: "It's not just about pride of hurt feelings, there are very ugly repercussions for them when this constant narrative that they're family outcasts keeps getting fed. It impacts their brand as well as their morale, and it had the potential to put them more at risk."

"The talk among their friends is that it's time to take the gloves off and do away with the diplomacy,” they claimed.

“There’s so much demand for Meghan to speak out, whether that’s in the form of another sit-down interview or even her own memoir. She has the potential to make an absolute fortune and clear up a lot of questions,” the source said.

"Another tell-all would cause so much trouble, this feud would go nuclear," they remarked. 

