 
Geo News

Madhuri Dixit enthralls fans at Dallas show

Dixit interacted with her fans and reminisced about her classic movies

By
Raja Zahid Akhtar Khanzada
|

August 15, 2024

Legend Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit performs during a show in Dallas
Legend Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit performs during a show in Dallas 

DALLAS: Bollywood legend Madhuri Dixit, known as the “Dhak Dhak Girl” for her iconic performance in the Bollywood film industry recently enthralled her fans at a show organised by 3 Sixty and Diamond Productions at here in Dallas.

The actress, who has captivated audiences for nearly three decades with her charming performances, interacted with fans, answered their questions live, and reminisced about her classic movies.

Madhuri's on-stage dance performance reminded the audience of her signature style, and she even crooned her iconic song. Indian actor Shalan Bhanot moderated the event, allowing fans to ask questions directly. The conversation covered Madhuri's extensive filmography, including "100 Days," "Saajan," "Prahar," "Dil," "Beta," "Hum Aap Ke Hain Koun," "Anam," "Devdas," "Tri Dev," "Prinda," "Thanidaar," "Izzatdar," "Dil Tera Ashiq," and "Jamai Raja."

At the event, Madhuri took a group selfie with her fans and amateur attendees were given the opportunity to dance on stage. The program was sponsored by Jasmin Ram Maharaja.

Majid Shahab Siddiqui, the program organiser, expressed gratitude to the people of The Dallas and thank the community.

WATCH: Nimra claims men tried to abduct her in Karachi
WATCH: Nimra claims men tried to abduct her in Karachi
New drama serial 'Dil-e-Nadan' to start on Geo TV from tomorrow
New drama serial 'Dil-e-Nadan' to start on Geo TV from tomorrow
Haniya Aslam of 'Zeb and Haniya' passes away
Haniya Aslam of 'Zeb and Haniya' passes away
Zoya Nasir's reaction to age shaming goes viral on social media
Zoya Nasir's reaction to age shaming goes viral on social media
'Ishq Hua': First episode of biggest serial of year to air on Geo TV today
'Ishq Hua': First episode of biggest serial of year to air on Geo TV today
Mahira shares a laugh as she roasts 'thief' who 'stole' hubby's gift
Mahira shares a laugh as she roasts 'thief' who 'stole' hubby's gift
Mawra's surfing skills overshadowed by wave of criticism on swimsuit video
Mawra's surfing skills overshadowed by wave of criticism on swimsuit
'I'm in my over-it era,' Ushna Shah slams back at trolls over her dressing
'I'm in my over-it era,' Ushna Shah slams back at trolls over her dressing