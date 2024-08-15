Madhuri Dixit enthralls fans at Dallas show

Legend Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit performs during a show in Dallas

DALLAS: Bollywood legend Madhuri Dixit, known as the “Dhak Dhak Girl” for her iconic performance in the Bollywood film industry recently enthralled her fans at a show organised by 3 Sixty and Diamond Productions at here in Dallas.

The actress, who has captivated audiences for nearly three decades with her charming performances, interacted with fans, answered their questions live, and reminisced about her classic movies.

Madhuri's on-stage dance performance reminded the audience of her signature style, and she even crooned her iconic song. Indian actor Shalan Bhanot moderated the event, allowing fans to ask questions directly. The conversation covered Madhuri's extensive filmography, including "100 Days," "Saajan," "Prahar," "Dil," "Beta," "Hum Aap Ke Hain Koun," "Anam," "Devdas," "Tri Dev," "Prinda," "Thanidaar," "Izzatdar," "Dil Tera Ashiq," and "Jamai Raja."

At the event, Madhuri took a group selfie with her fans and amateur attendees were given the opportunity to dance on stage. The program was sponsored by Jasmin Ram Maharaja.

Majid Shahab Siddiqui, the program organiser, expressed gratitude to the people of The Dallas and thank the community.