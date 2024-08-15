Meghan Markle ‘personal' reasons to go to Columbia laid bare

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemingly have a personal agenda ahead of their upcoming tour.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are all set to fly to Columbia for their welfare interests, hamare actually doing it to support their brand, says expert.

Royal expert Victoria Murphy told The Sun: "They have to have their own reasons to be saying yes to this, and I think it is a little bit baffling in comparison to Nigeria.

"When they went to Nigeria it was very clear that was an Invictus focused trip, I think there was a clear purpose for that trip.

"And, Meghan had discovered that she was 43 per cent Nigerian so it made sense, and also Harry's long term in African countries, and the charity work he's done on the continent already."

She then brands the tour vague : "This just feels slightly random and yes we're talking about themes they're going to focus on, but it's quite vague on exactly how they're going to and why they've chosen Colombia to highlight those themes.