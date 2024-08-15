Heidi Klum reminisces over ‘sweetest’ proposal by husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum reminisced over the touchy way her husband Tom Kaulitz kept her children involved in his proposal plan.



The 50-year-old television host exclusively told People magazine about her husband Tom Kaulitz’s ‘sweetest‘ gesture, while reflecting on America Got Talent contestant Richard Goodall’s dedicated performance to his fiancee.

"The sweetest thing that my partner has done for me is that he asked my kids first if he could ask for my hand," she told the outlet.

"So he kind of was in cahoots with my kids,” she added.

The NBC judge noted how Kaulitz and her children surprised her with the proposal saying, "They figured out how they were going to do it and then they all surprised me on Christmas morning six years ago. I thought that was so nice that he involved my kids."

It is pertinent to mention that Klum started dating Kaulitz in 2018, a year after her divorce from Seal and the pair tied the knot secretly in February 2019.

For those unversed, Klum shares four kids with her ex-husband, 20-year-old Leni, 18-year-old Henry, 17-year-old Johan, and 14-year-old Lou.