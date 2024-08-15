King Charles is forcing Meghan Markle into the ring to fight back

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for a tell-all have been overtaking social media and according to sources, its all because King Charles is ‘forcing’ them into the ring for a fight.



News of this has been brought to light by an inside source that is privy to the inner workings of Montecito and its associated Sussexes.

During the interview with Closer magazine the source claimed that while King Charles ‘decision not to invite them isn’t a shocker at this point, still “it feels very much like a personal attack designed to hurt and embarrass them.”

And “It’s not just about pride or hurt feelings, there are very ugly repercussions for them when this constant narrative that they’re family outcasts keeps getting fed,” either.

“It impacts their brand as well as their morale, and it has the potential to put them more at risk,” too.

As of right now, “They’re now being forced to figure out a strategy to fight back, and one option on the table is to go all-out with a big tell-all from Meghan where she completely lays out her side of the story.”