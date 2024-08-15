Aima Baig suffers 'mini heart attack'

Singer Aima Baig pictured in a hospital in this image shared on August 14, 2024. — Instagram/@aima_baig_official

In a worrying development for music fans, renowned Pakistani singer Aima Baig has revealed that she has suffered "a mini heart attack", blaming it on her hectic schedule and lack of due rest and sleep.

"After a little mini heart attack bcz of too much travelling w zero sleep and all-nighters - and flights and shows etc," Baig said in an Instagram post on Wednesday showing her in what seems to be a hospital room.

Known for her dazzling performances and tracks "Kaif-o-Suroor", "Mast Malang" and others, the singer often uses her social media accounts to provide an insight into her life for her fans.





Earlier this month, the songstress shared glimpses of her tour to Saudi Arabia where she performed 'Pakistan and Indonesia Music Night', held under the Jeddah Season banner.

Several artists including Bilal Saeed, TikTok star Rabeeca Khan, actor Kashif Khan, Indonesian singer Lady Rara and the Sonu Dance Group performed in the event, which was attended by thousands of people celebrating Pakistani and Indonesian music.

Aima’s health scare comes a couple of weeks after the singer was criticised for sharing pictures that showed her performing Umrah before attending to her professional obligations on the Saudi trip.