Meghan Markle lets Prince Harry ‘tow her along' in Columbia

Prince Harry’s underconfident body language in Columbia is compared to Meghan Markle’s super level of excitement as they enter Columbia.



Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that Harry was uneasy due to his security concerns in Bogotá.

She said : "Meghan's 'Hey, I'm here!' pose, facial expression and styling put her in full, confident A-lister mode here. Her eye expression registers a level of excitement, with her symmetric smile looking like a nod to a more regal approach, and her way of holding herself is celebrity-infused 'special' and far from casual, relatable and down-to-earth.

She added of Meghan: "She looks totally in her element, almost as though this is a moment she has been waiting for all her life. Her shoulders are splayed and her elbows tucked into her torso as she carries her large designer bag in one hand and allows her royal husband to tow her along with the other."

"Harry walks ahead in less of a performative mode," she continued. "He forms a polite smile but his expression is a little more tempered and complex. His eye expression looks almost wary which could be natural given that he is a royal without the kind of protocols and even safety nets the Firm will have when they are on proper royal tours."