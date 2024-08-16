 
Kate Middleton private battle with pain and anguish exposed

The pain and anguish Kate Middleton’s gone through has just come to light

August 16, 2024

Kate Middleton’s silent pain and suffering ahead of cancer revelation has just been shared by experts.

Insight into this silent war has been shared by royal editor Rebecca English.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Mail Online.

In that piece she touched on how distressing the last couple of months have been for the People’s Princess.

She began everything by noting, “I don't think people realise how much she has gone through behind the scenes and for how long, far longer than anyone actually appreciates.”

“She's an incredibly strong woman, but she really has been through the wars.”

“Her treatment and recovery is still a priority and will be ongoing for some time to come,” so when it comes to the most popular question about her return, Ms English clarified, “we are not there yet.”

