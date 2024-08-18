 
Geo News

Bebe Rexha speaks out after facing hate crime: 'He abused me'

Bebe Rexha records her protest in a sobbing manner after claiming to face unjust behaviour

By
Web Desk
|

August 18, 2024

Bebe Rexha was devastated after facing what she would say was a "hate crime" at an airport as she called out the alleged unjust behaviour.

Taking to Instagram, the Sad singer shared her ordeal with the public after she claimed to be banned from a fight for speaking Albanian to a security guard at the Munich airport. 

In tears, the Chase It hitmaker, said, “I’ve been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian. I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he is banning me from the flight."

She continued, “I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian. He would not let me take his name. He continued to mentally abuse me to make me feel like he was more powerful then he was."

"Not one of the women at @LUFTHANSA stepped in or said something. He would not give me his name. But I just found out he works for ATSG a service company document control hired by LUFTHANSA," the 34-year-old added, who is of Albanian descent.

Meanwhile, a representative from the airline contacted the New York musician for further details about what she faced at the airport as they told TMZ that "diversity and equal opportunity are core values to their company,” the airline said that they would “thoroughly investigate.”

