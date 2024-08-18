Jon Bon Jovi details struggle with success before third album release

The popular rock band Bon Jovi made it to the music industry after their fair share of struggle!

Back in 1986, when Central London was buzzing with celebration, the musicians had finally recovered from the failure of their second album after Slippery When Wet, their third studio project, rose them to stardom.

As the band arrived to celebrate, their front man, Jon Bon Jovi lifts one hand in the air, clenched it into a fist, waved it in a victorious motion at the supportive crowd and chanted, “We did it!”

“Everything about that second album was wrong,” recalled Jon, in a conversation with the music reporting outlet, Louder.

As the Always singer explained the setbacks his entire band was facing, Jon Bon Jovi continued, “All of us were going through tough times on a personal level. And the strain told on the music we produced.”

“It wasn’t a pleasant experience. I also reckon we went for the wrong producer. Lance Quinn wasn’t the man for us, and that added to the feeling that we were going about it badly. None of us want to live in that mental state ever again. We’ve put the record behind us, and moved on,” he concluded while recalling the tough journey the musicians went through to achieve their third album’s success.