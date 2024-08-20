 
Geo News

Gracie Abrams, Paul Mascal embrace 'hooking up' in early romance: Source

The rumored couple’s dating speculations first circulated in June 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

Gracie Abrams, Paul Mascal embrace hooking up in early romance: Source
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mascal embrace 'hooking up' in early romance: Source

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mascal’s romance is just getting started.

The 28-year-old actor and 24-year-old singer have sparked dating rumors on social media as they were spotted together earlier this summer.

A source while revealing the status of the pair’s relationship, reported to People magazine the rumored couple “have been hooking up and it’s still early stages.”

The outlet has reached out to the representatives for Abrams and Mescal but has not responded yet.

The Normal People star and Eras Tour opener first fueled romance speculation in June as they were photographed together enjoying food at BRAT Restaurant in London, as reported by TMZ.

Recently on August 18, the duo was seen again in London while holding hands as per snaps received by various media outlets.

Moreover, DailyMail reportedly said that the Close to You singer and the Irish actor’s outing was filled with PDA.

Later that same day, Abrams and Mescal went to the All Points East music festival in London’s Victoria Park as per Deuxmoi’s shared images.

It is pertinent to mention that previously Abrams dated musician Blake Slaktin while Mescal was in a relationship with singer-songwriter, Phoebe Bridgers

Taylor Swift claps back at Donald Trump's faux campaign
Taylor Swift claps back at Donald Trump's faux campaign
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares back-to-school 'summer' tips
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares back-to-school 'summer' tips
Ben Affleck supports daughter Violet amid split rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck supports daughter Violet amid split rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Meghan Markle takes her level up as all fans say one thing video
Meghan Markle takes her level up as all fans say one thing
Marilyn Manson takes cover amid music comeback as allegations resurface
Marilyn Manson takes cover amid music comeback as allegations resurface
Oprah Winfrey pens sweet tribute to 'pioneer' Phil Donahue
Oprah Winfrey pens sweet tribute to 'pioneer' Phil Donahue
Beyoncé scores big career win after country album
Beyoncé scores big career win after country album
Jeremy Renner praises daughter Ava for helping him heal after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner praises daughter Ava for helping him heal after snowplow accident