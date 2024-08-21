Oprah Winfrey embraces aging: ‘I am at peace’

Oprah Winfrey candidly talked about aging in a recent interview



The 70-year-old media mogul along with Al Roker appeared on Today, as the longtime weatherman celebrated his 70th birthday.

During the show, Winfrey and Roker had a conversation about embracing aging and lessons learned while aging.

Roker asked Winfrey if she is more grateful now than she was at the age of 50 or 60.

In response, Winfrey explained, “There is a sense of knowing that there isn’t as much time left and I am at peace with that knowing.”

“There’s a sense of urgency for me about living well," said the author.

Winfrey went on to say, "I had been becoming more and more debilitated to the point where it was hard to walk down even two steps just to get into the car. You know that pain,”

While referring to her recent knee replacement surgeries, she noted, “When I finally went to the knee doctor and I said, ‘I don’t know, is it time?’ He goes, ‘It’s time if you want to continue walking. You like walking? It’s time.’”

“I’d never been through surgery, was intimidated by it. The best thing I’ve ever done,” she remarked.

The talk show host dished, “I really felt like I’ve had a new opportunity to live inside my body in a way that I hadn't been able to for years because being overweight, and being overweight causing the knees to be even worse.”

Winfrey told Roker, “Don’t be scared” about getting older, admitting that living in the present has been one of the greatest gifts for her.