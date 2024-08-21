Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make ‘desperate' attempt to win King over

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are consistently thinking of healing their rift with the Royal Family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are returning from Colombia after their quasi-royal tour, are hoping to be seen in a better light by King Charles.

"It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift," an ex-employee told the Daily Mail's Richard Eden.

This comes as Harry’s position in the US is foreseen to become weak as Donald Trump prepares for his presidential bid.

Trump’s son, Eric Trump reveals: "What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the [late] Queen, as did I. My mum knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana.

"It's a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they're on an island of their own.

"You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard. The institution of the Royal Family is beautiful and is admired by many Americans. That should be protected,” he noted.