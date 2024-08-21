Naomi Watts reveals the title of her book, hopes women feel 'supported'

Naomi Watts made a new announcement about her book on menopause which has been titled as Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause.

The 55-year-old actress, who just attended the Sag Harbor Benefit Auction, shared the book cover with her nearly two million Instagram followers.

As per the reports by People, the star’s anecdotes were included in her literary efforts, along with conversations with friends and experts.

Furthermore, the British actress told the outlet, “Women have had to suffer in silence and shame for too long about the changes they undergo during menopause, with little access to information, support or even much of an open conversation.”

In regards to this she continued by claiming, “I hope that this book can play a part in making women feel a little less alone, a little more supported, and dare I say, a little more excited about the natural changes that life has in store for us.”

Additionally, in an Instagram caption, Watts began at length by admitting, “Can’t believe the day has finally come to share what I’ve been working on for the last 14 months!! DARE I SAY IT will be out in January 2025. You can preorder a copy at the link in my bio.”



The mother-of-two also stated that the book is about how her "life turned upside down when she was told how close she was to menopause at the age of 36 as that is the time when she was ready to start a family."

Meanwhile, Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known about Menopause will be available in the bookstores on January 21, 2025.