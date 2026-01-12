Josh Allen gushes about wife Hailee Steinfeld after missing Golden Globes

Hailee Steinfeld's husband Josh Allen sends best wishes from the NFL game

Hailee Steinfeld walked the red carpet solo at the Golden Globes as her husband, Josh Allen, was on the field for his playoff game.

Despite having a competitive game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills quarterback publicly paid tribute to his wife on social media.

The star athlete shared a picture of the Sinners star, 29, who showed off her baby bump at the ceremony, and added heart-eyes and drooling emojis on his Story.

Steinfeld served as one of the presenters in the ceremony and joined Ayo Edebiri on stage to announce the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television to Adolescence, later in the night.

The Love Myself hitmaker was also one of the nominees at the star-studded show and took home two awards for Sinners.

Sunday's event marked the Dickinson actress' first public appearance on Sunday after announcing the news about expecting her first baby with Allen.

As for the NFL star, his weekend was also successful, with his team defeating the Jaguars and coming one step closer to the Super Bowl.