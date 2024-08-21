Kim Kardashian called out for allegedly copying Bianca Censori's dressing style

Kim Kardashian has been accused of copying Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori's dressing style.

The 43-year-old SKIMS founder, drew comparisons to the Yeezy architect after uploading new glamour pictures on her Instagram on Tuesday.

In the pictures, Kim has appeared blonde while exiting a Los Angeles grocery story in a cheeky white leotard and tights.

In regards to the dressing, the skin-tight outfit showed off her curves while she walked around the store's parking lot with her entourage.

Furthermore, as per Daily Mail’s reports, the outfit seemed extremely similar to the daring leotard and tights combos made by Censori.



However, unlike Bianca, Kim kept it appropriate by wearing proper undergarments.

It is worth mentioning that the mom-of-four donned a pair of heeled flip flops, a silver chain pendant necklace and a wrist cuff to complete her outfit.

Moreover, her blonde hair were noticeably damp while she went for a minimal and natural makeup.

As per the publication, the Kardashian was accompanied by a brunette woman and a tall man with dyed blonde hair during her nighttime grocery run.

Additionally, although the pictures were posted Tuesday, they were most likely taken a few months ago while Kim was still blonde.