Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's love is in the air while Justin calls them 'lame'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been showcasing their romance life on social media while her ex-boyfriend isn't reportedly okay with it.

As the actress followed a wedding planning agency on TikTok, Justin Bieber is reported to be not ready to give the pair his blessings.

According to Intouch Weekly, the Sorry singer was rolling his eyes big time about Selena and Benny’s long-term prospects.

In regards to this, the publication’s source alleged, “Justin is pretty offended by the fact that Benny totally cut him out of his life when he got together with Selena. They used to be great friends, so it came as a huge shock, especially since Justin would love nothing more than to put all the bad blood with Selena behind him.”

According to the outlet's sources, in a photo posted on her Instagram Story on August 8, the Wizards of Waverly Place star used an emoji to cover up the ring finger on her left hand while Benny was in the background, and was facing away from the camera.

Additionally, InTouch Weekly reported that Selena and Benny have been fueling rumors that they are engaged while, Justin “can’t believe that it’s still carrying on and that Benny is playing into it. He would have expected a lot more from him.”

It is worth mentioning that the outlet alleged that Justin has tried to make "peace with them," however, he thinks that they're "lame and immature," and he’s not going to bother trying to be friendly anymore.

As per the publication’s report, Justin “finds it so annoying that they always seem to be taking these passive-aggressive shots at him on social media.”



Furthermore, during an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Benny admitted that he sees marriage in his future with Selena. However, he confirmed that he had not bought a ring yet.