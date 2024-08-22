Janet Jackson reveals 'New Years' residency dates

Janet Jackson just announced a musical endeavor.

The 58-year-old singer and songwriter announced her new Las Vegas residency that would be beginning this year, in winter.

Janet, who is sister of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, would be taking the stage of Resorts World Las Vegas on Monday, December 30, 2024.

She would then proceed to perform at the venue on New Year’s Eve as well as January 3 and 4. After a month-long break, Janet would then return back on February 5 and continue her performances till February 15.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Scream hit-maker penned a note to make the exciting announcement.

“We’re so excited to announce our new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas launching New Year’s week,” she captioned the post, adding. “This is going to be a lot of fun, and I look forward to spending the start of the New Year with you!! We truly can’t wait!”

Janet Jackson is the tenth and youngest member of the Jackson family who made her debut live performance at MGM grand, Las Vegas, back in 1974, just when she was seven years old.