 
Geo News

Janet Jackson reveals 'New Years' residency dates

Janet Jackson would be kicking off her Las Vegas residency on December 30, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 22, 2024

Janet Jackson reveals New Years residency dates
Janet Jackson reveals 'New Years' residency dates 

Janet Jackson just announced a musical endeavor.

The 58-year-old singer and songwriter announced her new Las Vegas residency that would be beginning this year, in winter.

Janet, who is sister of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, would be taking the stage of Resorts World Las Vegas on Monday, December 30, 2024.

She would then proceed to perform at the venue on New Year’s Eve as well as January 3 and 4. After a month-long break, Janet would then return back on February 5 and continue her performances till February 15.

Janet Jackson reveals New Years residency dates

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Scream hit-maker penned a note to make the exciting announcement.

“We’re so excited to announce our new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas launching New Year’s week,” she captioned the post, adding. “This is going to be a lot of fun, and I look forward to spending the start of the New Year with you!! We truly can’t wait!”

Janet Jackson is the tenth and youngest member of the Jackson family who made her debut live performance at MGM grand, Las Vegas, back in 1974, just when she was seven years old.

Prince William reacts to Prince Andrew's behaviour towards Kate Middleton
Prince William reacts to Prince Andrew's behaviour towards Kate Middleton
Lainey Wilson admits how songwriting made her 'a better person'
Lainey Wilson admits how songwriting made her 'a better person'
Kate Middleton's THIS move is a 'cheering sign' in her cancer recovery
Kate Middleton's THIS move is a 'cheering sign' in her cancer recovery
‘More Blade please': Ryan Reynolds speaks highly of Wesley Snipes
‘More Blade please': Ryan Reynolds speaks highly of Wesley Snipes
Ben Affleck ready to mingle amid Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours?
Ben Affleck ready to mingle amid Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours?
Jenna Ortega recalls getting a 'jump scare' at 'Beetlejuice' sequel set
Jenna Ortega recalls getting a 'jump scare' at 'Beetlejuice' sequel set
Ed Sheeran sparks neighbours fury with 'wildlife pond' swim video
Ed Sheeran sparks neighbours fury with 'wildlife pond' swim
Prince Andrew new decision takes toll on King Charles health
Prince Andrew new decision takes toll on King Charles health