Miranda Lambert to receive Country Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice

Miranda Lambert just reached the status of an icon.

The 40-year-old country music star is set the be honoured with the country icon award at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.

This award show is set to be held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, on Thursday, September 26 with Shania Twain gracing the stage as the host.

According to PEOPLE magazine, a press release was shared with the outlet that revealed how Lambert would be this year’s accolade’s recipient, honouring her decades long career in which she has "built an authentic, female-forward brand of country that has shaped the industry."

"A tour de force in country music for more than 20 years, Miranda Lambert’s groundbreaking albums continue to capture the hearts of fans around the world. We’re so excited to celebrate her career, fierce individualism and innovation in the industry with the Country Icon Award," the Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Jen Neal, stated.

At the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards the late and legendary, Toby Kieth, received the honour that would, this year, be given to Miranda Lambert.