Guillermo del Toro finds ghost on new filming set

Guillermo del Toro is known for making spooky movies. But, this time the director found himself in such a situation he often portrayed on the big screen.



Updating fans on social media, the Shape of You filmmaker said he was working on his upcoming Frankenstein in a hotel in Aberdeen, Scotland.

But, the room he wished to stay in was, according to him, haunted after one of the producers who was living there vacated.

"I am staying in an old 1800's hotel," adding, "Most Haunted room" in the establishment — "which was vacated this morning by one of our producers," adding, the team member felt "odd electrical and physical" occurrences within the room.

Curious by the eeriness, Guillermo said he volunteered to stay in the room after he had a history of living in such kind of places.

"I always stay in 'the most haunted rooms,'" noting, only a single time he had a brush with a paranormal activity. "The rest of the time: nothing. I have high hopes."

Later, the Hell Boy director assured fans nothing spooky specifically happened; however, he added, "But the atmosphere in the room is opressive and I am not gonna spend much more time there."

He continued, "I kept [the room] but am sleeping in another room — I need 6 hours of sleep to have a good shooting day — Im stopping there early and late in the day — but something is in that room with me."

"The room has more than vibes," Guillermo noted. "There is something angry and teritorial there. A shred of rage."