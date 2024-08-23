Ben Affleck leans towards his kids for support amid divorce with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck appeared to be leaning towards his children for support amid his divorce turmoil with estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.

The Academy Award-winner was seen spending time with 15-year-old son Fin, who is one of three kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

According to Daily Mail, the father-son duo went to a movie theatre in Marina Del Rey on Thursday evening to catch the new Alien film, Alien: Romulus.

In regards to this, Affleck looked glum with his iPhone in hand as he exited the theater with a smiling Fin, as per the publication.

In terms of his dressing, Ben donned a blue long-sleeve shirt over a gray T-shirt, khaki pants and Nike sneakers.

It is worth mentioning that this came after it was revealed that Lopez is seeking to dump the “Affleck” name as part of her divorce petition, as reported by the outlet.

The On The Floor singer filed for divorce without an attorney on August 20, which also marked the couple's second wedding anniversary.

Furthermore, Daily Mail confirmed that in her petition, Lopez has requested her name to be restored to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

It is pertinent to mention that recently it was reported that the couple did not sign a "prenuptial agreement" before getting married in July 2022 and it marks Jennifer's fourth failed marriage and Ben's second.