Rizwan joins elite club of Pakistani wicketkeepers

Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 22, 2024. —AFP

Wicketkeeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan has joined the elite club of Pakistani wicketkeepers who have scored 150 or more runs in a Test match.

The 32-year-old achieved the feat after scoring a splendid 171 runs off 239 balls on the second day of first Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket stadium on Thursday.

With this accomplishment, Rizwan has joined the likes of Kamran Akmal, Rashid Latif, Imtiaz Ahmed and Taslim Arif.

Since 2009, no other Pakistani wicketkeeper batsman could reach the figure of 150 in a Test match until before this match. Akmal scored unbeaten 158 off 184 against Sri Lanka in February 2009 at the National Stadium Karachi.

Despite facing 239 deliveries, Rizwan has been outstanding against Bangladesh, successfully forcing them on the back foot.

The unbeaten 171 score is his Test best and third century in the format.

In addition to the right-handed batsman, Saud Shakeel also performed a blinder, scoring 141 off 261.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan secured an imposing lead in the Test thanks to the duo batsmen's outstanding batting.

With Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi still at the wicket, Pakistan declared their innings at 448-6.