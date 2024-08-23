Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr match draws after Ronaldo's goal ruled out by referees

Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 3, 2023. — Reuters

Al-Nassr got off to an embarrassing start in the Saudi Professional League, failing to secure victory in their first match against Al-Raed on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's club were playing at home, and despite a strong start with CR7's help, Al-Nassr finished their match against Al-Raed with a 1-1 draw.

Ronaldo scored in the 35th minute, marking his 22nd goal of the year and his 50th goal in 49 games in the Saudi League.

The first half saw just one goal with Al-Nassr leading by 1-0, but just in the fourth minute of the second half, the visitors levelled the score.

Ronaldo struck again in the 75th minute but the goal was attempted from the offside so it was ruled out by the match referees.

The decision was deemed unfair by the football club’s manager Luis Castro.

"The cancellation of Ronaldo's goal was incorrect, and we should have been awarded a penalty kick that wasn't given," he stated in the post-match conference.

Al-Nassr are on a cold streak as they have recently lost to Al-Hilal in the Diriyah Super Cup final by 4-1, with Ronaldo scoring the only goal for his team.