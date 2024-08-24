 
Zayn Malik's new look leaves fans adoring him

Zayn Malik reveals his new full beard look and long hair while leaving leaving fans adoring him

Web Desk
August 24, 2024

Zayn Malik revealed his new and different look in a recent singing video.

The 31-year-old singer uploaded a new video of him while he was singing his song Shoot At Will and he could be seen with much longer hair and very full beard.

In regards to his video, the singer wore cream pants and a matching long-sleeve, button-up shirt with rolled sleeves, while he showed off his heavily tatted arms.

Additionally, Malik, who sat in front of a large boxing painting, looked away from the camera as he belted out the track from his 2024 album, Room Under the Stairs.

The Pillow Talk singer also rocked a full beard instead of his usual slight stubble as a fan commented on his post, “Give me the haircare routine cause how tf your hair grows that fast.”

While another user penned, “Damn the beard. His voice, his hair, his beard, his eyes, his tattoos, I just adore him.”

It is worth mentioning that Shoot At Will is off Zayn‘s latest album, Room Under the Stairs, which he dropped at the beginning of the summer in May.

Furthermore, right after the album was released, he hit the stage for his first ever solo concert, as per Page Six

According to Just Jared, earlier this year, Zayn opened up about the possibility of finally going on a solo tour, which would mark his first tour since leaving One Direction nearly a decade ago.

Prior to the release of his record, the Stargazing singer rarely posted on social media or attended Hollywood events.

