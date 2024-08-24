Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence over backlash against Colombia tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently visited Colombia and they faced huge backlash over their trip.



Archie and Lilibet doting parents were also accused of costing the poverty- stricken country £1.5 million in security costs alone.

Now, a source has revealed Meghan and Harry’s reaction over the criticism.

The insider told OK! Magazine, “Both Meghan and Harry are keen to do more of these tours as that’s what they love doing and what they enjoyed most about royal life.”

“But they’ve been left embarrassed by this latest backlash, especially as they faced similar comments when they went to Nigeria,” the source said and added, “They want to help raise awareness to the issues some of these countries face and they know their profile can highlight that.”

Meghan and Harry also know that these trips help elevate their status in Hollywood and in turn help their brand, , the tipster said.

“They don’t want to stop doing them but are unsure of what to do next to win everyone over again.”