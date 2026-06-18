Taylor Swift fans chase wedding clues in Rhode Island: major detail revealed

Taylor Swift fans were left upset after many of them travelled to Rhode Island thinking they might catch a glimpse of her rumoured wedding with Travis Kelce.

But Swift and Kelce was not there.

The megastar and the NFL icon got engaged in August 2025 and since then, wedding rumours have been all over the internet.

Some reports suggested that the wedding could happen in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, where Taylor owns a big beach house.

Because of these rumours, fans got really excited and some even travelled there, hoping something real might be happening.

But later it became clear that no wedding took place in Rhode Island and the talk was only based on guesses and online stories.

After that, more reports started saying the wedding might actually happen in New York City instead, with Madison Square Garden being mentioned as a possible place.

Fans, however, who went to Rhode Island shared that they felt disappointed after realising the information was not right.

So far, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not confirmed any wedding date or venue. Most of the guessing and buzzing is still coming from social media and fan theories.