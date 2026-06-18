North West announces debut tour with 14 dates across North America

North West, 13, has been steadily building momentum as a performer

North West is taking a major step in her budding music career.

Just days after celebrating her 13th birthday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter announced her first-ever tour alongside rapper and singer Molly Santana.

According to a press release, the pair will co-headline the Molly x North Kimokawaii Tour, a 14-date run kicking off in Dallas on August 5 before making stops in cities including Houston, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and Toronto. The tour is set to wrap in Los Angeles on August 27.

The announcement follows a busy few months for North, who has steadily been building momentum as a performer. Most recently, she took the stage at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash festival in Illinois, where she performed songs from her debut EP, N0rth4evr, released on May 1.

Future tourmate Santana joined her onstage for the closing song, Aishite. The pair had previously performed together at Rolling Loud in Orlando in May, where North made her music festival debut during Santana's set.

The teenager has also shared the stage with her rapper father, most notably during his concert at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium earlier this year.