Bunnie Xo teases Jelly Roll divorce tell-all: 'Podcast coming'

The former couple officially split on May 9 after a tumultuous marriage

It appears Bunnie Xo is getting ready to address her divorce from Jelly Roll.

Ahead of her weekly Dumb Blonde podcast episode on Wednesday, June 17, Bunnie Xo hinted that she could be addressing her split from Jelly Roll after news broke this week that the country star quietly filed for divorce last month.

“Podcast coming…” she captioned a teaser video alongside the hashtag “#jellyandbunnie.”

The clip showed Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, out with friends while lip-syncing to Jelly Roll's song No Limit Freestyle. She mouthed lyrics that referenced her directly, including, "My girl super bad / She look like a human Barbie / I've been known to set it off / But my b***h bad like Cardi."

Bunnie then delivered the song’s closing line, “Have you ever been f***ed,” before the video ended, fuelling speculation that she may be preparing to address the divorce.

The teaser comes one day after news emerged that Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18. Court documents cited irreconcilable differences and listed May 9 as the couple’s date of separation.

The split shocked many fans, particularly because the pair had openly discussed their efforts to expand their family through IVF and surrogacy. Throughout their nearly decade-long marriage, the couple frequently shared both the highs and lows of their relationship.

In her 2026 memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, Bunnie reflected on Jelly Roll’s 10-month affair in 2018, leading to a temporary separation.

Despite that setback, the pair often spoke about rebuilding their relationship, with Jelly Roll later calling the infidelity "one of the worst moments in my adulthood.”