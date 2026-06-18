Macaulay Culkin shares 'only regret' on 9-year anniversary with Brenda Song

Culkin, 45, and Song, 38, got engaged in 2022 and share two children together

Macaulay Culkin and his fiancé Brenda Song are celebrating a huge relationship milestone.

On Wednesday, June 17, the Home Alone star and the Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress marked nine years since they first started dating with individual tributes on Instagram.

Culkin, 45, kicked things off with a picture of the pair matching in pink for an event. “Today marks a very special day for me,” he began in the caption. “It’s been 9 years since my life changed forever. It’s amazing to think that 1 in every 5 days I’ve been alive I have had the honor of waking up next to the love of my life.”

The Richie Rich actor added, “My only regret is that we haven’t had more time together. Thank you for my everything.”

Meanwhile, Song, 38, shared a polaroid picture of the couple kissing as she typed out her anniversary wish while waiting in the airport.

“As I sit here at this airport, just having wrapped on set and about to fly home to see you and our babies- I can’t help but be a little sentimental and reminisce at how fast 9 years can fly by when I get to enjoy life with you,” she wrote.

The Wendy Wu actress added, “My life burst into color when you walked into it. I will never know what I did to deserve you and this life that we lead, but I am forever grateful. I truly can’t imagine doing this whole life thing without you. It’s not always easy but it’s always worth it.”

The couple first met in 2014 and began dating years later after reconnecting in 2017. They got engaged in January 2022 and share two young children together.