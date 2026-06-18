Travis Barker’s emotional documentary survived a near cancellation

Travis Barker has revealed that his new documentary almost never made it to audiences because he was unhappy with how the story ended.

The Blink 182 drummer recently opened up about Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, a film that looks back at his life, career and personal struggles

He said that there was a time when he wanted to completely walk away from the project.

The musician explained that the documentary originally focused on his fear of flying after surviving a devastating plane crash in 2008.

For years, he refused to get on a plane again and felt uncomfortable with the direction the film was taking.

Speaking about the project, Travis shared, “At one point, it wasn't going to come out. It had no ending.”

However, admitted that he even told his managers that the documentary was “dead” to him because he hated the planned ending.

Over time, moreover, things began to change. Travis slowly worked through his fears and eventually reached a point where he could face flying again.

He believes an important part of that journey came after finding love with Kourtney Kardashian, whom he married in 2022.

The music icon went on to add that many positive things happened in his life after their relationship began.

The musician also praised Kourtney for understanding his lifestyle and responsibilities as a parent.

Today, Travis sees the documentary as a story about healing, growth, and finding the courage to face a fear that once controlled his life.